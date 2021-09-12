Skip to Content

UW Police Department reports 45 ejections from Eastern Michigan football game

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department reported 22 first aid calls and 19 paramedic calls over the course of UW's 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan Saturday.

According to department statistics, emergency services handled:

  • 32 citations (including 30 for underage drinking)
  • 45 ejections
  • 19 paramedic calls
  • 22 first aid calls
  • 4 ambulance transports
  • 3 detox transports
  • 7 contacts with people showing .20 or higher blood alcohol content

This is just the second game with fans back in the stands since the end of 2019.

