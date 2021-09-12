UW Police Department reports 45 ejections from Eastern Michigan football game
MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department reported 22 first aid calls and 19 paramedic calls over the course of UW's 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan Saturday.
According to department statistics, emergency services handled:
- 32 citations (including 30 for underage drinking)
- 45 ejections
- 19 paramedic calls
- 22 first aid calls
- 4 ambulance transports
- 3 detox transports
- 7 contacts with people showing .20 or higher blood alcohol content
This is just the second game with fans back in the stands since the end of 2019.