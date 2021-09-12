Wide range of temperatures, shower/storm chances return

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will certainly be cooler, with shower and storm chances returning.

A front remains to sit over southern Wisconsin, bringing a wide range of temperatures Sunday. Northern viewing area will be in the 60s, some barely in the 70s. While central and southern, mainly southern, will see and feel a completely different story. Some will reach the 80s, even mid-80s potentially, later this afternoon. Areas next to WI/IL stateline.

Winds will pick up throughout the day, feeling a bit breezy this afternoon.

Sunday starts off mainly dry, although fairly cloudy. Mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Shower and storm chances increase throughout the afternoon, and into the evening hours. Also, picking up with chances remaining overnight into Monday.

During early afternoon, chances stick mainly N. of Madison. Although, if the rain moves even a bit south, Madison could get wet. Dry weather will come and go throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Chances will remain fairly isolated to scattered. A few possible overnight.

A storm is possible with the showers, more possible during the afternoon, at night.

A marginal 1/5 severe risk is in place, the lowest there is for Madison east. Wind and hail look to be the threats for any severe weather, if it strikes.

Temperatures will likely hit the 70s once again Monday with shower and storm chances returning.