Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California

CASTIAC, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of part of Interstate 5. The fire, known as the Route Fire, reached a little more than half a square mile, as of 6:28 p.m. KTLA-TV reported that the Route Fire is threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Valley station. Authorities say the fire was uncontained as of 6:30 p.m. Elsewhere in California, thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench the state’s massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.