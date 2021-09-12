Wisconsin’s ‘three-headed monster’ ready to become a backfield force

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers went from a forgetful first drive to a memorable night in their Week 2 win.

Running backs Chez Mellusi, Jalen Berger, and Isaac Gurendo combined for 298 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the 34-6 victory over Eastern Michigan.

After a Week 1 absence, redshirt sophomore Jalen Berger saw his first snaps of the 2021 season. Instead of stealing the spotlight, the group is adamant on spreading the wealth.

"You don't have to go around getting 30 carries just from one person," said Berger, who finished with 62 yards on 15 carries. "Each person gets an ample amount of carries. It feels great."

Mellusi, who rushed for over 100 yards for the second-straight week, added on the sweet feeling of having a loaded backfield.

"I don't really care how we do if we don't win," said Mellusi, the junior transfer. "Especially now, we won. I'm happy."

The Badger tailbacks ran circles around Eastern Michigan but they weren't alone in the effort. The committee credited their offensive line's play which helped pave the way.

"Everything that [the offensive lineman] do and I do, it starts with them. They're grinders and I'm really appreciative of them," Mellusi added.

Senior lineman Logan Bruss said the line noticed a trend on their end all evening to create space for the running backs.

"We kind of liked the matchups we had on some of those run plays so we were sticking with them when they were working," said Bruss.

Graham Mertz was the only Badger who rushed for negative yards on on attempt. However, the quarterback noticed an incredible positive with the Wisconsin rushing attack.

"It was a total team effort in the run game. it was cool seeing the o-line execute those run calls. And Running backs, man," said Mertz, who completed 14 of his 17 pass attempts.

Wisconsin will have a week off before their September 25th matchup with Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago.