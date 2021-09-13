15-year-old arrested in connection to Beloit Labor Day weekend homicide

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Beloit homicide that happened over Labor Day weekend.

Police say the teen, who is not currently being named due to being a minor, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School on Monday, September 13. Police say that upon his arrest, they located a firearm in his bag.

He is accused in the death of a 19-year-old found on Sunday, Sept. 5. Although, police say he was likely shot on Friday in the area of Bluff St. and Portland Ave.

The arrested teen is facing the following charges: first degree intentional homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm on school premises.

"We are working to hold these individuals accountable and to help seek closure for the senseless acts of violence in the City of Beloit," Police Chief Andre Sayles said. "I encourage those who have valuable information related to unsolved homicides and critical incidents to come forward to assist us in holding others accountable for their actions by taking back our streets."

Police say the Rock County District Attorney's Office will make the decision if the teen should be prosecuted in adult court. Sayles said the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not specify how.