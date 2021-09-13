Afghan refugee at Fort McCoy alleges food and clothing shortage

MADISON (WKOW) — An Afghan refugee said he's been in at Fort McCoy just over two weeks and oftentimes he, along with many other refugees, have gone hungry.

The refugee did not want his name revealed because he fears retribution from the Taliban.

"It is not like that all the time but if you're a little bit late and go to the chow hall. Four or five times it happened, they're out of food or either they have just one other thing, you know, maybe boiled carrots or little bit rice," he said.

The refugee's wife asked that we conceal her name, as well.

"My husband is not a complainer. He's not one of those kind of people that is ungrateful in any shape or form. If anything, you know, he's so grateful to be here," she said.

She also said her husband left Afghanistan right before the suicide attack at the Kabul airport and hopes things improve inside fort McCoy

"The worst, horrible, terrible part was the very exact same place where he actually got in the very next day is where that horrible explosion happened and we lost all those wonderful souls. I am, always super supportive of our government, and I just kind of felt a little ashamed that the refugees were having to go through those problems," she said.

"Most of the people, they just whatever they were wearing, that's all they had," the refugee said.

Some refugees inside Fort McCoy are still wearing the same clothes they left Afghanistan or haven't had a change of clothes in several days according to this refugee.

"If the refugees get dirty and need to wash, that's all they have. They don't have any more clothing to put on, he said. "People needs warm clothes at night, it gets a little chilly here."

"To hear that they're going hungry and that they're cold, it's very heartbreaking," she said.

The refugee added he talked with officials at Fort McCoy about his conditions.

"They said we were not expecting you guys to come this soon here and then big numbers. So they were not prepared for so many people," he said.

27 News has reached out several times to the Department of Homeland Security, which is in charge of this operation. They've said they will get back to us soon on the food and clothing situation at Fort McCoy.