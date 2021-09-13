Anissa Weier released from mental health facility

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- One of the two girls committed to a mental health institution for the Slender Man stabbing has been released.

Anissa Weier spent nearly four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

Weier and Morgan Geyser nearly killed Payton Leutner in 2014 when they lured her into the woods and stabbed her 19 times. It was all to please the fictional character known as Slender Man.

Geyser is still being held in the facility. Geyser was committed to the facility for 40 years.

A spokesperson for the Leutner family told ABC News they are "disappointed."

The spokesperson added they "wish that she would have served a longer sentence."

He added the family "has mentally prepared for this day for a long time."

As part of Weier's release, Weier must have no contact with Leutner until 2039 and be under GPS monitoring.

The spokesman said the Leutner family is "reasonably comfortable" with the conditions.