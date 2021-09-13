‘Armed and dangerous’ man who removed GPS device back in police custody

MADISON (WKOW) — A man that took off his GPS bracelet while on pre-trial release is back in police custody.

According to an incident report from MPD, a robbery on Atwood Ave. on September 13 triggered a search for Rondino Fleming in the area, and eventually ended back in police custody.

Police say they are looking into Fleming's involvement in robberies in Madison.

Fleming is set to stand trial for violent crimes, including first-degree sexual assault with a weapon.