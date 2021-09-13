Baraboo High School evacuated out of ‘an abundance of caution’ after threat

BARABOO (WKOW) — The Baraboo School District says high school students have been evacuated after a threat was made to the facility.

Students at Baraboo High School were evacuated to Jack Young Middle School out of "an abundance of caution." The district is advising that no one visit the vicinity and that external guests will not be allowed to enter.

The district didn't provide any information on the type of threat that was made, or how long students will be evacuated.

This is a developing story that will be updated.