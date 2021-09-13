Boy critically hurt by metal thrown from lawnmower

(KENOSHA COUNTY) WKOW -- A six-year-old boy from Kenosha County is in critical condition after a tragic accident at school put him in the hospital.

On Friday, Alex Hook was playing at recess at his school in Silver Lake in Kenosha County.

A landscaper was mowing nearby.

Hook's relatives say the mower ran over a piece of rebar, shot it out and it hit Alex in the head.

He was flown to Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee for emergency brain surgery, then put in a medically induced coma.

Hook's aunt, Michelle Koertgen told WISN, "It's a waiting game sadly. Seventy-two hours may not seem like a lot, but it's a lifetime when you're sitting there watching my nephew, my sister's son, sitting there with tubes coming out of every orifice of his body. I mean it's just horrific."

Alex went in for an MRI Monday morning and doctors are closely monitoring him for seizures and brain activity.

Family members say they are cautiously optimistic bout his condition and they say he is fighter.