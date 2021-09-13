Capitol Police plan for rally on Saturday, will put up fencing

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Security fences are going back up around the nation’s Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board has approved the Department’s request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday, September 18.

Authorities are worried the event could result in similar violence seen on January 6.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger says the fence will go up soon, and should come down shortly after the weekend.

“The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after,” Chief Manger said.

Officials put up temporary fencing around the Capitol after protesters broke into the building in January.

That fencing remained in place through much of the summer.