Four vehicles stolen in Verona

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona Police said a total of four vehicles were stolen from two homes in the Military Ridge neighborhood overnight.

One of the victims reported three different vehicles missing from their driveway Monday morning. The suspects were able to get the keys after finding a garage door opener in one of the vehicles unlocked in the driveway.

Another vehicle was stolen from another home a block away.

In that case, the car was unlocked and the keys were left inside.

Verona Police want to remind homeowners to double check that all vehicles are locked and any valuable or garage door openers are secured safely.