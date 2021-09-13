Gableman tells clerks to save information on voting machines as part of investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- The lead investigator hired by legislative Republicans to carry out their investigation of the November 2020 election sent county clerks a letter Monday asking them to preserve records on voting machines.

In the letter, former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman asked clerks to preserve "any and all records and evidence relating to the November 3, 2020 election in Wisconsin, including but not limited to information retained on any and all voting machines."

Gableman did not immediately respond to a message asking whether he'd sent the letter to all 72 county clerks.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson and Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell both confirmed receiving letters from Gableman Monday.

Tollefson said she was not surprised by the request, adding her office received a similar request in 2015 because of an ongoing court case.

Tollefson added she wasn't sure how Gableman would find the information he's seeking by looking through voting machines because the tabulators are reset ahead of each election and there have been two statewide elections since the November contest.

"Similar to putting your favorite game into your game counsel and then switching to a different game," Tollefson said. "All the data from the election is stored on removable media sticks. So I’m not sure that the data they are looking for would be on the tabulators."

McDonell said the county gives those media sticks to municipal clerks ahead of each election. Following the election, the local clerks return the media sticks to the county, which holds them for 22 months in compliance with federal law.

McDonell said he was concerned the investigator appointed by Speaker Robin Vos did not have a deep understanding of how election records are stored in Wisconsin, comparing it to the subpoenas issued by Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) seeking signature-matching records even though Wisconsin doesn't do signature matching in the election verification process.

"It is very concerning to think that people who have no knowledge of the elections, and haven't brought anyone on board that does know to help them, are the ones making these requests," McDonell said.

A spokesperson for Vos did not immediately respond to messages Monday. Legislative Republicans approved giving Gableman $676,000 in taxpayer money to review the election; about half of that money was earmarked for "data analysis."

McDonell said he was also troubled by Gableman's letter coming via an email sent from a Gmail account. The name attached to the Gmail account was not Michael Gableman, but rather, "John Delta."

"It makes you wonder what's going on as far as security with Mr. Gableman," McDonell said. "Is he using his home computer in his basement and then asking for sensitive material? I hope that's not the case."

Neither the state Department of Administration nor Legislative Technology Services Bureau immediately responded to questions about whether Gableman has been provided a state email account or an encrypted computer to use for the investigation.

Election law experts have warned giving outside groups access to voting equipment could violate federal law and/or force local governments to replace voting machines that have been compromised.

Gableman's investigation is happening alongside a separate review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Brandtjen, who chairs the Assembly's elections committee, sought to have the Brown and Milwaukee County clerks turn over ballots and voting machines but her subpoenas are not valid since Vos won't sign them. Vos has indicated he'd sign subpoenas for Gableman should he seek them.