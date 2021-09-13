‘It’s my worst fear’: business owners left scrambling after building suddenly shut down for structural concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- After city inspectors suddenly shut down a downtown Madison building due to structural concerns, tenants in the building were left scrambling to find a path forward.

"It's my worst fear, because I've grown close to everybody," Wally Borowski, co-owner of Paisan's Italian Restaurant, said.

Paisan's co-owner Wally Borowski said he was left scrambling after the city suddenly shut down his business. (Photo: Ward Jolles)

Borowski has worked at Paisan's for almost 50 years and said city crews shut down his business without warning Friday. Paisan's is in the building at 131 W. Wilson Street that was shut down due to structural concerns.

"I got a call from the manager on duty and he said, 'Wally there's a guy from city building inspection that says we have to finish our service and then vacate the building' and I said 'okay,'" Borowski said. "It was that sudden. It was there, it was now."

According to documents obtained by 27 News, engineers have been inspecting the building's attached garage since 2016. The garage was shut down in August 2020 for emergency repairs and tenants were forced to move their vehicles elsewhere.

On Friday, city inspectors said they received "multiple independent reports" of shaking and vibrating in the attached commercial building from tenants inside, prompting an immediate shutdown.

"The property shall remain vacant until the parking garage area has been adequately shored and the building returned to safe condition," a notice from the city to tenants said.

The garage at 131 West Wilson Street, which has been under maintenance for more than a month. (Photo: Ward Jolles WKOW)

Tenants inside were given no prior notice, leaving many people like Paisan's co-owner Ed Shinnick with logistical problems to figure out.

"What are we gonna do with our employees?" Shinnick said. "How are we going to staff them and move them?"

Shinnick said the city told he and Borowski that their restaurant would likely be accessible again in 15 days, but no exact date was given.

"I think we're all up in the air waiting on what the structural engineer is going to say," Shinnick said.

Borowski grabbed whatever he could from the structure on Monday, unsure of the next time he'd be back in his restaurant. He rifled through a box of old pictures of the restaurant from over the years, hoping to use the memories as motivation for his staff at a meeting on Tuesday.

Borowski looks through old photos of Paisan's from over the years. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"When we have our employee meeting and dinner tomorrow, I'll have something to show them what Paisan's really is," Borowski said.