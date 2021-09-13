Skip to Content

Janesville man taken into custody after standoff

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville man is in police custody following a standoff lasting several hours Saturday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, police responded to the 4200 block of Hanover street around 4:30 for reports of a disturbance. Arriving officers were reportedly told the suspect had armed himself with a gun.

Police identify the suspect as Dylan Demrow, and say he initially refused to leave the residence, but eventually exited and barricaded himself in a car. There, the Sheriff's Office SWAT team and negotiators worked to get Demrow to surrender, which he did after several hours without incident.

Demrow faces a number of charges, including: failure to comply with officers attempts to take a person into custody, probation violation, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct while armed.

Police say he will appear in court later this week.

