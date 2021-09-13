Lawyer for Prince Andrew vows he’ll fight ‘baseless’ lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for Britain’s Prince Andrew went on the offensive Monday against a new lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was coerced into having sex with the royal at age 17. Attorney Andrew Brettler told a U.S. judge in New York that the prince hasn’t been properly served with a copy of the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, and that he intends to challenge jurisdiction in the case. Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations by Giuffre, who says she was coerced by Jeffrey Epstein into having sex with multiple powerful men. Her attorneys say the documents were given to a police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home.