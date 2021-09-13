Madison groomer wins major awards

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local dog groomer is a cut above the rest. She is being recognized on an international stage for her grooming work.

Lis De Souza, the owner and master groomer at Serenity Pet Spa in Madison, participated in competitions at the world-renowned Groom Expo in Hershey, PA over the weekend.

Among the many awards, she won the poodle grooming category, was awarded Best Groomed Dog in Show with her Scottish Terrier and won Best All-Around Groomer.

"For me to get chosen amongst all those talented groomers was just amazing," Lis reflected. "I still like pinch myself."

Another groomer from Serenity Pet Spa was also recognized. Jordan Confer was awarded Up and Coming Groomer of the Year.