Madison Police seeks community’s help locating armed and dangerous man

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is seeking the community's help in locating a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to MPD, they're trying to locate a suspect in two separate armed robberies on September 10. Allegedly, the suspect displayed a firearm while robbing CP Mart on N. Sherman Ave and a Taco Bell on E. Washington Avenue.

Police describe the man as African American, 6'1"- 6'3", thin build, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants w/stripes, and athletic shoes w/stripes.

Anyone with information on the incidents should contact police at 608-255-2345