Malaysia PM wins opposition support as Parliament resumes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Barely a month in office, Malaysia’s new leader has won opposition support to shore up his fragile government in exchange for a slew of reforms as Parliament reopens. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will sign an unprecedented cooperation pact later Monday with the main opposition bloc led by Anwar Ibrahim. The deal will prevent any bid to undermine Ismail’s rule ahead of general elections due in two years. Both sides say their cooperation will restore political stability to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy. Ismail has offered reforms including new laws to prevent party defections, limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years and lowering the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.