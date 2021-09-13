Skip to Content

MPD: Woman sexually assaulted while taking out trash on west side

2:54 am CrimeTop Stories
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating following a sexual assault on the west side Sunday night.

Authorities said it happened in the 4600 block of Atticus way at about 8:15 p.m.

A woman reported that she was emptying her trash and started walking back to her apartment. She said a man was walking behind her and grabbed her inappropriately. She got back into her apartment and called the police.

The suspect ran away. He has not been located.

