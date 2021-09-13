Nearly 70 percent of state workers vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Administration released Monday that close to 70 percent of all state employees have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

There are more than 30,000 executive branch employees statewide.

It's likely that the number of state workers vaccinated is higher. So far, 87 percent of employees have shared their vaccination status.

“It’s clear that while we still have room for improvement, the majority of executive branch employees are doing the right thing when it comes to COVID,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan, “Given the ongoing public health threat posed by the Delta variant, we know that vaccination remains our best tool for beating back the latest surge, and I’m grateful for the steps state employees are taking to protect our workforce and the Wisconsinites we serve.”