Resettlement group worried many Afghan refugees set up for financial hardship

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin agency preparing to resettle Afghan refugees is worried the circumstances of the emergency evacuation last month will leave many facing particularly tough financial challenges.

Jewish Social Services is one of the now six Wisconsin agencies that will be tasked with resettling some of the Afghan refugees currently housed at Fort McCoy. Executive Director Dawn Berney said the agency is still waiting to be connected with their first individuals and families at the base.

"We still don't know when anyone is going to be coming to Madison," Berney said. "They are spending a lot of time doing the screening that needs to be done by several different federal agencies before anyone can leave Fort McCoy."

Berney said one issue that might keep a number of refugees on the western Wisconsin Army base for a while is that some came directly from Afghanistan to the United States, prompting extra vetting.

Berney said many of the refugees evacuated from Afghanistan will also face more dire financial situation if they don't qualify for Special Immigrant Visas, which are given to those who aided military efforts over the course of the 20-year war.

While visa holders typically have some say in where they get resettled in the U.S., the sheer volume of cases this fall will lead to many being sent to places with which they're entirely unfamiliar.

Those considered at-risk Afghans who don't qualify for visas, or are waiting for the lengthy review process to play out, will be considered "humanitarian parolees." Berney said that will put more pressure on resettlement agencies and nonprofits to help come up with funding for those parolees since, unlike other refugees, they do not qualify for various types of federal aid.

"If you have this humanitarian parolee status, you come to the United States, you get work authorization but you aren't eligible for other benefits such as Medicaid or food stamps," Berney said.

According to the National Immigration Forum, humanitarian parolees are only granted protection from deportation for two years and can apply for work authorization. In past emergency evacuations, either Congress or the White House can provide additional funding for a group of parolees. A regional spokesperson for the White House did not respond to questions Monday.

While White House officials and lawmakers, most recently the state's Democratic congressional delegation that visited the base last Tuesday, have said refugees are being screened in other countries before reaching the U.S., Berney said that wasn't always the case.

"All of them are being thoroughly vetted by all of these different agencies," Berney said. "It's a little bit different because some of the screening is happening in the U.S. where, historically, it happens before people arrive in the United States."

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said over the phone they would respond Monday with information about whether some refugees were evacuated directly to the U.S. and would find an appropriate contact at the State Department to handle questions about possible aid for the thousands of expected new humanitarian parolees.

The spokesperson did not provide a response as of Monday night.

Berney added a familiar challenge for resettlement agencies is finding affordable housing for refugee families. Another complicating factor, she said, is the continued expectation agencies will have a much quicker turnaround time for accepting refugees than usual.