Rock County officials identify woman found dead in home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who died at her home without any clear cause of death.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to the ME's Office, the woman is Kimberly Millard of Janesville.

An autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, but the results of the autopsy are still pending and additional testing is underway.

The death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.