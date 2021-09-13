Skip to Content

Rock County officials identify woman found dead in home

Updated
Last updated today at 1:48 pm
1:44 pm LocalTop Stories
janesville_police_0488
Janesville police

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who died at her home without any clear cause of death.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to the ME's Office, the woman is Kimberly Millard of Janesville.

An autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, but the results of the autopsy are still pending and additional testing is underway.

The death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content