Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 13 at 1:55AM CDT until September 13 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 155 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern

Madison, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Watertown, Fort Atkinson,

Jefferson, McFarland, Monona, Lake Mills, Marshall, Waterloo,

Cottage Grove, Johnson Creek, Deerfield, Shorewood Hills,

Cambridge, Maple Bluff, Lake Ripley, Milford and Utica.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.