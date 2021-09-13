Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 13 at 6:11AM CDT until September 13 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 13 at 6:11AM CDT until September 13 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…
Southwestern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 700 AM CDT.
* At 609 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Muscoda, or
13 miles south of Richland Center, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Spring Green, Highland, Arena, Plain, Avoca, Orion and Clyde.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.