Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 13 at 6:11AM CDT until September 13 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 700 AM CDT.

* At 609 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Muscoda, or

13 miles south of Richland Center, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Spring Green, Highland, Arena, Plain, Avoca, Orion and Clyde.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.