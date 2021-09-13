Shower and storm chances continue, severe possibility overnight

MADISON (WKOW) - While we managed to sneak in some dry time on Monday, the clouds continue to make it a somewhat rather 'gloomy' day overall. That, paired with the on-and-off showers and storms.

Isolated shower chances return in the evening, with chances increasing into the night.

Severe weather chances look higher for areas to the northwest, barely in our viewing area. Although, the possibility remains especially if there's any shift in the storm movement. A south, southeast shift would bring higher chances.

Threats look to be mainly winds and hail, although there is a very low risk for a tornado. Mainly for areas to the NW, and more so the western central part of WI.

Winds will likely pick up tonight, head of the front. Gusty winds are possible at times.

Storm chances will continue into Tuesday morning, possibilities remaining until mid-day. Then, drier weather arrives.

Mostly sunny skies will also return in the coming days, likely Wednesday and Thursday. Chances of showers and storms will return following that, Friday into early Saturday potentially.

Highs will likely return to the 80s, low 80s on Tuesday, with a range of up and down temperatures after.