Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 1:41AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 140 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking and area of strong

thunderstorms stretching from near Dodgeville to near Fitchburg.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson,

Waunakee, Verona, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor,

Lake Mills, Edgerton, Dodgeville, Marshall, Waterloo, Mineral Point

and Deforest.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.