Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 7:43AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 743 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Waterloo to near Edgerton. Movement was

east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Whitewater, Hartford, Stoughton,

Fort Atkinson, Elkhorn, Jefferson, Delafield, Lake Mills, Milton,

Edgerton, East Troy, Marshall, Waterloo, Okauchee Lake, Oconomowoc,

Cottage Grove and Ottawa.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.