Storm chances continue through Tuesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern turns more active as we begin the new week.



SET UP

A stationary front is draped over Wisconsin connecting to a low pressure system in the Plains. Storms will fire up and move along this boundary until the main low passes through our area Tuesday morning.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms, mainly in the morning hours. These storms will have heavy downpours, lightning and possibly some small hail.



High temps will vary as this front keeps us milder up north and warmer down south. We'll get to the mid 70s in Madison, upper 70s near the state line and then a touch cooler in central Wisconsin in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT

Another round of storms will develop as the main low pressure system moves in. Areas north and northwest of Dane County are under the highest threat for severe weather, a level 2/5 risk. High winds and hail are the main threats. Otherwise, temperatures stay mild in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY

A few showers and storms may linger in the morning hours, then we'll be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s in central Wisconsin, mid to upper 70s for the US 151 corridor, and upper 70s and low 80s in southeastern Wisconsin as a cold front moves through.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, drier and comfortably mild in the mid 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer in the low 80s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible and temperatures in the low 80s.



A few showers and storms are possible at night, too.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.



SUNDAY

Sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.