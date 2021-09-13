Skip to Content

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on East Washington Ave. due to crash involving Badger Bus

Updated
Last updated today at 8:03 am
7:58 am Top Stories
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Badger Bus was involved in a crash on East Washington Avenue Monday morning, according to Dane County dispatchers.

It happened in the northbound lanes at 1st Street at about 7:20 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said lanes are blocked while crews respond.

There were reports of injuries, but it's not clear the severity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

