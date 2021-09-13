TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on East Washington Ave. due to crash involving Badger Bus

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on East Washington Ave. due to crash involving Badger BusUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Badger Bus was involved in a crash on East Washington Avenue Monday morning, according to Dane County dispatchers.
It happened in the northbound lanes at 1st Street at about 7:20 a.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said lanes are blocked while crews respond.
There were reports of injuries, but it's not clear the severity.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.