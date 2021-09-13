Veterans collect donations to help Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy

GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- Donations continue to pour in for the Afghan refugees being temporarily housed at Fort McCoy.

The Wisconsin chapter of Concerned Veterans for America Foundation collected a trailer full of clothing and personal hygiene supplies and set out from Greenfield Monday morning to deliver the donations to the base.

The chapter's director, Sam Rogers, served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army. He said an Afghan translator saved his life. He wants to give the refugees a warm welcome to Wisconsin.

"They took a tremendous risk, put their family's lives in jeopardy to support the American military and to help us stay safer, and so we just feel this tremendous debt that needs to be repaid," Rogers told WISN-TV.