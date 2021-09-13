WI Attorney General warns of increase in ransomware threats

(WAOW)– Attorney General Josh Kaul is warning people in Wisconsin as there has been an increase in ransomware threats in the state.

To date, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has received 41 reports on ransomware in Wisconsin. In 2020, there was a total of 30.

“As technological threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, DOJ’s Cyber Unit remains committed to investigating cybercrimes throughout Wisconsin,” said Attorney General Kaul. “All of us can help combat the threat of ransomware by taking a few precautions: not clicking on links or attachments from unverified sources, using unique, complex passwords, and installing computer updates regularly.”

People may unknowingly download ransomware onto a computer in multiple ways when any of the following have malware:

Opening an email attachment

Clicking on an email advertisement

Following a link or visiting a website

Some tips from the Department of Homeland Security- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency(CISA) to decrease your chance of being a victim of a ransomware attack include:

Keep an offline backup of your files

Avoid unfamiliar contact through emails, links, advertisements, websites, and text messages.

If you believe that you have been a victim on a ransomware attack you can contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice Cyber Unit, or contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.