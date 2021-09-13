Wisconsin Air National Guard conducting multiple night flights in September

MADISON (WKOW) — If you hear jets in the evening hours this month, the Wisconsin Air National Guard says there isn't reason for concern.

During two weeks in September, the 115th Fighter Wing will be conducting night flights. Those scheduled periods are September 13-16 and September 20-23.

During night flight training sessions, area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets until about 10 p.m.

According to the 115th Fighter Wing, training sessions are usually during the day but some evening or night operations are required as a part of a pilot's and maintenance personnel's overall readiness.

The pilots will follow flight paths intended to minimize noise.