WKOW’s George Smith moderates Cap City Idea Fest session on pandemic’s future

MADISON (WKOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact Wisconsin as long as people refuse to get vaccinated, according to health experts who spoke during a Cap Times Idea Fest panel on Monday.

UW professor of pediatrics James Conway, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Karen Timberlake and UW associate professor of population health sciences Ajay Sethi spoke with 27 News anchor George Smith during the session entitled, “How will the pandemic continue to shape our lives?”

You can watch the session here.

The 2021 Cap Times Idea Fest returned this year as a hybrid of in-person and virtual sessions.

