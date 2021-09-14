2 taken to hospital for care after multi-car crash, fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department reported two people taken to the hospital by ambulance after a multi-car crash caused a vehicle fire Monday evening.

According to an incident report from MFD, the crash took place at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and West Corporate Drive at 7:46 Monday evening. First responders saw a damaged pickup truck near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Highway 5, before locating a two-car wreck closer to the intersection with West Corporate Drive.

First responders located a car on fire just off of Milwaukee Street on Harding Street, transporting the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of one of the two cars in the crash at West Corporate Drive was also taken to the hospital.