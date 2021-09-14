Skip to Content

Badgers women’s hockey earns No. 1 preseason ranking

4:24 pm BadgersTop sports stories
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers women's hockey will begin this season where they left off last season. They are the No. 1-ranked team in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll.

The defending national champions will begin their season on Sept. 24 at Lindenwood University.

RANKSCHOOLFINAL 2020-21 RANK2020-21 RECORDWEEKS IN TOP 10
1.University of Wisconsin, 189 (18)117-3-11
2.Northeastern University, 162 (1)222-2-11
3.Ohio State University, 129313-7-01
t4.University of Minnesota Duluth, 116412-7-01
t4.University of Minnesota, 116611-8-11
6.Colgate University, 99515-7-11
7.Boston College, 57714-6-01
8.Cornell University, 55NR0-0-01
9.Princeton University, 40NR0-0-01
10.Penn State University, 37816-3-21

Others Receiving Votes: Clarkson, 19; Harvard, 9; Providence, 8; Quinnipiac, 5; Boston University, 2; St. Lawrence, 2.

Lance Veeser

Sports Director, 27 News

