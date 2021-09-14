Badgers women’s hockey earns No. 1 preseason ranking
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers women's hockey will begin this season where they left off last season. They are the No. 1-ranked team in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll.
The defending national champions will begin their season on Sept. 24 at Lindenwood University.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|FINAL 2020-21 RANK
|2020-21 RECORD
|WEEKS IN TOP 10
|1.
|University of Wisconsin, 189 (18)
|1
|17-3-1
|1
|2.
|Northeastern University, 162 (1)
|2
|22-2-1
|1
|3.
|Ohio State University, 129
|3
|13-7-0
|1
|t4.
|University of Minnesota Duluth, 116
|4
|12-7-0
|1
|t4.
|University of Minnesota, 116
|6
|11-8-1
|1
|6.
|Colgate University, 99
|5
|15-7-1
|1
|7.
|Boston College, 57
|7
|14-6-0
|1
|8.
|Cornell University, 55
|NR
|0-0-0
|1
|9.
|Princeton University, 40
|NR
|0-0-0
|1
|10.
|Penn State University, 37
|8
|16-3-2
|1
Others Receiving Votes: Clarkson, 19; Harvard, 9; Providence, 8; Quinnipiac, 5; Boston University, 2; St. Lawrence, 2.