Badgers women’s hockey earns No. 1 preseason ranking

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers women's hockey will begin this season where they left off last season. They are the No. 1-ranked team in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll.

The defending national champions will begin their season on Sept. 24 at Lindenwood University.

RANK SCHOOL FINAL 2020-21 RANK 2020-21 RECORD WEEKS IN TOP 10

1. University of Wisconsin, 189 (18) 1 17-3-1 1 2. Northeastern University, 162 (1) 2 22-2-1 1 3. Ohio State University, 129 3 13-7-0 1 t4. University of Minnesota Duluth, 116 4 12-7-0 1 t4. University of Minnesota, 116 6 11-8-1 1 6. Colgate University, 99 5 15-7-1 1 7. Boston College, 57 7 14-6-0 1 8. Cornell University, 55 NR 0-0-0 1 9. Princeton University, 40 NR 0-0-0 1 10. Penn State University, 37 8 16-3-2 1

Others Receiving Votes: Clarkson, 19; Harvard, 9; Providence, 8; Quinnipiac, 5; Boston University, 2; St. Lawrence, 2.