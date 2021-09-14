Brewers great Ryan Braun announces retirement after 14-year career

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After more than a decade in a Brewers uniform, former MVP outfielder Ryan Braun announced his retirement in a video on the Brewers' Facebook page.

In the video, Braun thanked fans for coming out to the ballpark every night throughout his career with the team, during which he and the Brewers snapped a 26-year postseason drought and made two trips to the National League Championship Series.

"While it's impossible to summarize my emotions right now, what I feel most is one simple thing: gratitude," Braun said in the video. "I just wanted to take the time to say thank you."

In 14 seasons with Milwaukee, Braun built up a resume to stand among the premier players of his generation, compiling a .296 batting average/.358 on-base percentage/.532 slugging percentage line, with 352 career home runs and 1,154 runs batted in. He also made six All-Star teams in his career.