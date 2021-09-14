Bystanders harass Chinese woman going public in #MeToo case

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese woman has been shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain. Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country’s #MeToo movement after going public with accusations against a prominent CCTV host in 2018. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out. Several people tried to prevent her from talking to reporters as she headed to court Tuesday and a supporter had a sign ripped out of his hand.