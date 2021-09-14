COVID-19 testing requirement for Wisconsin state employees begins October 18

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Administration announced a new COVID-19 testing requirement for all state employees, to begin in mid-October.

According to a news release from the DOA, the new requirement will apply to anyone who has not submitted proof of vaccination by October 18.

“State employees are critical partners in helping us protect the people of Wisconsin, and we look forward to the day when we can all put COVID-19 in the rear view mirror,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said in the news release.

The new testing requirement will go into place alongside existing requirements for self-reporting vaccination status and masks in state facilities. With 56 of 72 Wisconsin counties meeting the criteria for very high transmission rates, the DOA and Department of Health Services will be expanding testing capabilities for state employees.

“As part of our efforts to manage the state workforce, we’re looking to every tool at our disposal to address the Delta variant, including testing, wearing masks, and vaccination,” Brennan said.