Driver crashes into building after swerving to avoid chipmunk

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nobody was injured after a driver lost control and crashed into a building after mistakenly hitting the accelerator when swerving to avoid a chipmunk in the road.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department, emergency services responded to the 2200 block of Independence Lane at 10:10 a.m. Monday morning. A sedan had crashed into the brick facing of a commercial building.

According to the driver, they had avoided a chipmunk in the road and hit the gas when attempting to brake. The driver was unhurt, and they did not hit anyone inside the building.

The Madison Fire Department determined that the building was structurally sound despite the crash, and Madison Gas and Electric did not find any electrical or natural gas hazards.