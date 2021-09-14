Dunn County sheriff identifies four people found dead in SUV

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) – We now know the names of four people found dead Sunday in Dunn County, but there is still no indication a killer has been located.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the people found dead are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30.

Flug-Presley is from Stillwater, Minnesota while the other three are from St. Paul.

An SUV with the four bodies was found in a cornfield by a farmer on Sunday in the town of Sheridan. The farmer told News 18 he came across the vehicle about 50 yards into the field while he was chopping corn. He walked up to the vehicle and said there were multiple people who he believed were dead.

Autopsies show all four died from gunshot wounds.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims. I wish we could release more details of our

investigation but we have to balance the public’s desire to know the details with running the risk of

harming our investigation and losing evidence for building a good homicide case,” Bygd said.

A press conference has been scheduled for 4 p.m. in Dunn County. You can watch the press conference live on the 27 News WKOW Facebook page.