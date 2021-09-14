Fox Valley man recovers from 100-foot cliff fall, set to run half marathon

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A Fox Valley man who was told he may never walk again is about to run a half marathon.

Chris Rand and his wife of only two months were camping at Wildcat Mountain State Park in Vernon County in August of 2020.

He wanted to see the stars and climbed to an observation area known for breathtaking views. He remembers dozing off for awhile, but awoke in the darkness, needing a bathroom.

He was by himself, looking at the stars when he fell 100 feet off a cliff. He broke his back and his neck.

Doctors told him he could try to walk after surgery.

Rand told our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV he worked his way back and by Memorial Day, he had set his sights on running a 5K.

"I got done with that and before the day was done, I said 'okay, Fox Valley half marathon, here I come, ' " said Rand.

Now 13 months later after falling off that cliff, Rand will run 13.1 miles in the ThedaCare Half Marathon this weekend.