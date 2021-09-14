Golfers hit the links to raise money for Stoughton Health

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Golfers hit the links at Stoughton Country Club to raise money for Stoughton Health.

The Stoughton Hospital Foundation hosted the 17th annual Swinging for Health Golf Outing. The foundation raised money for breast cancer patients and new equipment to serve the hospital.

"To be able to support and give back to our patients and provide them with quality health care. and up-to-date equipment means the world." said Laura Mays, Executive Director of Stoughton Hospital Foundation.

Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was a celebrity golfer at the outing. Participants had the chance to beat Bob in a closest to the pin contest.