Knife-wielding man robs gas station in Mazomanie

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Deputies say a man who was armed with a knife robbed the Mobil gas station on W. Commercial Street in Mazomanie.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say the suspect demanded money from the clerk, was handed the cash drawer, took the money and ran off. Authorities brought in a search dog to help officers find the suspect, but they were not successful.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect wore a red bandana over his face, a black hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.