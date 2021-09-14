Madison College, Ho-Chunk Nation team up for refugee donation drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College and the Ho-Chunk Nation are partnering to collect personal items for Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy in Western Wisconsin.

The college is hosting a drive-thru donation event on Friday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health and Technology Building at the college's Truax Campus. Donated items may also be dropped off at any Madison College campus from now until September 17.

Needed items include clothing and footwear of all sizes, personal hygiene items, backpacks and luggage, and baby items. All items must be in new condition.

Organizers say they wanted to help families because they're familiar with what it means to be displaced.

"Right now it's the Afghan community, but at one point, it was the Hmong community. And many years before that it was many Native communities who were displaced from their homes," said Madison College Community Engagement Coordinator Nicole Soulier. "They have a personal experience with knowing that, and so they've come forward to help and come together."

You can drop of donations at several sites:

MADISON Commercial Ave. Campus - 2125 Commercial Ave. (Welcome Desk) Goodman South Campus - 2429 Perry St. (Welcome Desk) Truax Campus - 1701 Wright St. (Room C1430)



EAST Fort Atkinson Campus - 827 Banker Rd. (Welcome Desk) Watertown Campus - 1300 W. Main St. (Welcome Desk)

