Madison woman waits for moving van with thousands in missing valuables

MADISON (WKOW) - Jean LeBlanc of Madison plays a substitute dulcimer as she waits for a more rare version of the instrument to arrive with thousands of dollars worth of personal belongings, all loaded into a moving van in Buffalo in July.

"My piano and my dulcimer are very important to me," LeBlanc tells 27 News.

She's been without her antique furniture; ceramic pieces from across the country; family crystal. LeBlanc says she last saw her belongings weeks ago being loaded for transport, presumably to the Midwest. And LeBlanc's worried she may never see items collected over a lifetime again.

"You can't replace all your photos and your dishes and your other personal items," LeBlanc says. "You can't replace those."

"I have no idea for sure where my things are," she said. "I feel my life's on hold. I have no idea for sure where my things are."

LeBlanc has a contract with All Pro Moving Group of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But her many inquiries to the company since her July departure from Buffalo to Madison have failed to produce a location of her valuables or a a timetable for their arrival in Madison.

27 News has also reached out to All Pro Moving Group on this 79-year old grandmother's situation and has yet to receive a response.

LeBlanc says she paid the business nearly a $1,000 deposit and more than $2,000 in cash the day her belongings were loaded in the moving van, with the remainder of the moving fee due when the van arrived at her apartment. She filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and it was routed to a Florida BBB chapter.

BBB of Florida spokesperson Cinthya Lavin says her office is familiar with All Pro Moving Group. "They have about one hundred complaints in the last three years," Lavin said.

Lavin says that significant number of complaints is not the most racked up by a moving firm in the region. She says the moving industry tends to draw more consumer complaints than other businesses.

Lavin says All Pro Moving Group has offered an explanation for the absence of LeBlanc's belongings.

"Once they have a truck full, they will get her belongings to the area," Lavin says company representatives say.

"This is an excessive length of time, especially if it was not disclosed to the consumer," Lavin adds.

"Everything they told me was a lie," LeBlanc says of All Pro Moving Group's representations about the arrival of her goods in Madison.

Lavin says this company is acting as a moving broker with LeBlanc's precious cargo, enlisting other moving firms to apparently transport and store the items. LeBlanc says the moving company contracted by All Pro Moving Group to get her valuables to Madison provided her phone numbers and emails for follow up. She says they're all inoperative.

Lavin urges consumers to check moving contract fine print before entering into any agreement. She also recommends checking references and online ratings and reviews.

LeBlanc says she regrets not thoroughly vetting All Pro Moving Group before the moving van with her life's treasures disappeared.

"I trusted them," said LeBlanc.

Information on assessing moving companies and the complaint process can be found here: www.bbb.org