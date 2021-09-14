Met Gala returns in style with Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rihanna

NEW YORK (AP) — For what was billed as a “mini Met Gala,” Monday’s fundraiser at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art brought out big names and bold fashion. Billie Eilish went full glam at Monday’s Met Gala in an Old Hollywood peachy ball gown by Oscar de la Renta with a full train and plunging neckline. Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair, while another co-host, Timothée Chalamet went with casual white silk joggers, short jacket and matching Converse sneakers. Rihanna, ever the Met Gala queen, showed up late in a huge black Balenciaga look. With a theme of American independence, celebrity looks are as far flung as usual.