Mild and dry for now, heat arrives this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After a bit of a wet and gloomy Monday, dry weather returns. Although, the day turns a bit cloudy by late-afternoon and evening.

Mild temperatures are here by Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s expected.

Dry weather also continues Wednesday, with more sunshine than experienced Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be dry with mostly sunny skies likely both days.

Showers and storm chances return Friday, likely evening with chances continuing overnight into early Saturday.

We dry out and heat up this weekend, with highs expected in the upper 80s. Close to 90, possibly 90 one day for some.

This will be very warm, especially for this time of year. Highs are normally in the mid-70s.

Dry weather looks to continue past the weekend, through the start of the next week. Along with the heat, with the Climate Prediction Center showing the possibility of above average temperatures lasting much longer than just through this weekend. Likely until the end of September.