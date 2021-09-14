National Education Association president signals COVID-19 vaccine requirements are coming

MADISON (WKOW) -- The head of the National Education Association was in Madison Tuesday.

Becky Pringle joined state leaders, including Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Superintendent Jill Underly, at Hawthorne Elementary on the east side.

She promoted the governor's efforts to direct federal rescue fund to meet the needs of public schools for the pandemic and beyond.

Pringle also acknowledged COVID-19 vaccine requirements could be coming for students and teachers.

"We need to remember that this is not new, reforming vaccinations is goes back," said Pringle. "I'm sure some of you have them. You have the MMR, of course you do, and COVID will become part of that as well, and that's what we're fighting to make sure."

She added that children's safety should be the priority, and children should not be used as a "political football."