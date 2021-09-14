Power line down, fuel leaking after Town of Westport crash

TOWN OF WESTPORT (WKOW) -- Waunakee Fire and EMS responded to the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused a potential fire hazard.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the 911 call reporting the crash came in at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday. The crash brought down a utility pole, leaving exposed power lines next to a crash site where one of the vehicles was leaking fuel. No fires have been reported from the scene at time of writing.

There are no reported road closures as a result of the crash, although fuel and downed power lines can cause a fire in the correct conditions. Dispatch did not receive any confirmed injury reports as of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.